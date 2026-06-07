Pecos Bills outslug Tucson Saguaros 13-10

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







The Pecos Bills defeated the Tucson Saguaros 13-10 on June 6, 2026.

Tucson jumped out early with five runs in the first inning and led 6-1 after two innings, but Pecos answered with steady offense throughout the middle innings.

The Bills scored two runs in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth, and five more in the sixth to take control of the game.

Anthony Hampton led Pecos, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two triples, one RBI, and a stolen base.

Thorin Sanchez-Guerra delivered the biggest swing for the Bills, homering and driving in four runs.

Keelen Sloan added two hits, two runs, a double, and two RBIs, while Derrick Cancel went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Tucson finished with 16 hits, led by Connor Kiefer, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Jontae Hennesy added three hits, and Gavy Perez-Torres, Angel Feras, and Sloan Laird each had two hits.

Chris Macias closed the game strong for Pecos, throwing two scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

Pecos finished with 13 runs, 12 hits, and two errors. Tucson finished with 10 runs, 16 hits, and no errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 7, 2026

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