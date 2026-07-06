Bills Shrug off Blown Lead, Take down Alpine

Published on July 6, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







The Pecos Bills outlasted the Alpine Cowboys 16-14 in a high-scoring game on Sunday. Pecos scored five runs in the second inning and five more in the third to build a 10-2 lead, but Alpine rallied back and took a 14-11 lead in the sixth on Zach Tallerman's grand slam.

The Bills answered late, scoring two runs in the seventh before Ryan Drag delivered a two-run single in the ninth to put Pecos back in front. Drag later scored on a wild pitch to make it 16-14.

Ryan Drag led Pecos by going 2-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Keelen Sloan went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, while Tyler Lloyd added two hits and three RBIs. Will Glick, DJ Walker, Derrick Cancel and Anthony Hampton each had two hits for the Bills.

For Alpine, Zach Tallerman went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. James Prockish went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Julian Aguilera added two hits.

Jesse Castillo earned the win for Pecos, allowing one run over three innings. Thomas Geiger picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning. Daylan Bower took the loss for Alpine.

Pecos finished with 16 runs on 16 hits and no errors. Alpine scored 14 runs on 11 hits and committed four errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 6, 2026

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