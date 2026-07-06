Tight Game Goes Bills' Way

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







The Pecos Bills defeated the Alpine Cowboys 3-2 on July 4, 2026.

Pecos scored first in the opening inning, and Alpine answered with a run in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

The Bills took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning.

Anthony Hampton led Pecos at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, and four stolen bases.

Brevin Brisack added three hits and scored a run for the Bills.

Alpine was led by Trevor Durr and James Prockish, who each had two hits, while Nathan Mix and Prockish drove in the Cowboys runs.

Aaron McIntyre earned the win in relief for Pecos, and Jesse Castillo pitched the ninth inning for the save.

Nate June took the loss for Alpine despite allowing just two earned runs over 6.2 innings.

Pecos and Alpine each finished with seven hits, but Alpine committed three errors in the one-run loss.







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