Big Bats Lead Triggers over Santa Fe

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 18-4 on July 4, 2026.

Trinidad jumped out early with four runs in the first inning and three more in the second to take control of the game.

The Triggers added three runs in the fifth, four in the sixth, and four more in the seventh to pull away.

Jeremiah Cabuyban led Trinidad with a home run and three RBIs.

Chris Viamonte tripled, scored four runs, and drove in three runs for the Triggers.

Brody Rasmussen went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Michael Acosta added two hits and two RBIs.

Santa Fe was led by Rickey Rivas and Garrett Esposito, who each had two hits.

Connor Hickey, Alex Elliott, and Terrance McGowan each drove in runs for the Fuego.

Trinidad finished with 18 runs on 14 hits, while Santa Fe had four runs on nine hits.







Pecos League Stories from July 5, 2026

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