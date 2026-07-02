Triggers Win Close One against Tucson

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers defeated the Tucson Saguaros 4-3 on July 1, 2026.

Trinidad scored first with a run in the 1st inning and added another run in the 3rd. The Triggers broke through for two more runs in the 6th inning, which proved to be the difference.

Tucson fought back with runs in the 4th, 7th, and 8th innings, but Trinidad held on in the 9th to secure the one-run win.

Brody Rasmussen led Trinidad with a home run and 2 RBIs. Kelii Price went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Wyatt Morgan also had 2 hits for the Triggers.

For Tucson, Mike Blackiston went 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored and a double. Sloan Laird and Gavy Perez-Torres each had 2 hits, while Jontae Hennesy, Demitrius DiMatteo, and Diego Zuniga each drove in a run.

Brian Pirone started for Trinidad and allowed 1 run over 6 innings with 5 strikeouts. Michael Martinez closed the game with a scoreless 9th inning.







Pecos League Stories from July 2, 2026

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