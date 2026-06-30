Five-Hitter Lifts Bills over Blackwell

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







The Pecos Bills defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 15-3 on June 29, 2026 in Blackwell.

The Bills broke open a close game with two runs in the eighth inning and eight more in the ninth. Pecos finished with 15 runs on 11 hits, while Blackwell scored three runs on five hits and committed four errors.

Anthony Hampton led Pecos, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs. Will Glick added two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Juan Avila went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, while Keelen Sloan, Bilar Whittle and Thor Sanchez also drove in runs.

Blackwell scored first in the third inning on an RBI double by Michael Alonso. Caleb Washington added an RBI single in the fourth and later scored in the sixth.

Pecos took control in the fifth when Hampton hit a three-run home run to give the Bills a 5-2 lead. After Blackwell cut the deficit to 5-3, Pecos pulled away late with run-scoring hits from Glick, Avila, Whittle, Sanchez and Hampton.

For Blackwell, Caleb Washington went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Alonso and Shane Morrow each doubled.

Pecos pitching held Blackwell to five hits. Charles Jackson struck out six over 4.2 innings, Ryan Drag allowed one unearned run in two innings, and Juan Avila closed the game with two scoreless innings.







Pecos League Stories from June 30, 2026

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