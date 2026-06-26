Pacifics Hang on against Martinez

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Martinez Sturgeon 7-6 on June 25, 2026.

San Rafael jumped out early with two runs in the first inning, one run in the second, and four runs in the third to build a 7-0 lead.

Martinez battled back with two runs in the fourth, two more in the eighth, and two runs in the ninth, but the comeback fell one run short.

Jaxson Bates led San Rafael with two hits, a double, one run scored, and one RBI.

John Bicos went 3-for-5 with a double, one run scored, and one RBI.

Fred Buckson, Aki Buckson, Payton Rios, and Jared Greer each drove in a run for the Pacifics.

For Martinez, Jacob Klinovsky went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI.

Kyle Norton added two hits and two runs scored, while Josh Hardamon went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Jared Greer earned the win for San Rafael, throwing five innings and allowing two unearned runs while striking out four.

San Rafael finished with 7 runs on 9 hits and committed 2 errors.

Martinez finished with 6 runs on 10 hits and committed no errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 26, 2026

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