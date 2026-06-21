Pacifics Better Bakersfield 5-3

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Bakersfield Train Robbers 5-3 on June 20, 2026.

Bakersfield scored first in the second inning, but San Rafael tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single by Aki Buckson.

The Pacifics took control with four runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by Kyle Guerra's sacrifice fly, Fred Buckson's RBI single and a two-run double from Aki Buckson.

Aki Buckson led San Rafael by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Jorge Lopez added three hits and Keith Whitaker scored twice.

Jake Dent earned the win for San Rafael with seven strong innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run while striking out 10.

Bakersfield rallied with two runs in the ninth, including RBI hits from Christian Alamirano and Macs Carrillo, but the comeback fell short.

Joe Riddle had two hits for the Train Robbers, and Christian Alamirano added a triple and an RBI.

San Rafael finished with five runs on 10 hits, while Bakersfield scored three runs on five hits.







Pecos League Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.