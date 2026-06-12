Pitching Lifts Pacifics to Shutout Win over Bakersfield

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







San Rafael Pacifics shutout Bakersfield Train Robbers 4-0

The San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Bakersfield Train Robbers 4-0 on June 11, 2026 at Albert Park in San Rafael, California.

San Rafael got on the board in the first inning when Fred Buckson lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Jaxson Bates for a 1-0 lead.

The Pacifics added two more runs in the third inning when Kyle Guerra hit a two-run home run, bringing in Bates and extending the lead to 3-0.

San Rafael added its final run in the eighth when Aki Buckson reached on a throwing error, allowing Bates to score his third run of the game.

Bates led the Pacifics offense, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four stolen bases. Guerra drove in two runs with his home run, while Fred Buckson added an RBI.

Jared Greer started for San Rafael and threw seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits and striking out five. Tyler Condie finished the shutout with two scoreless innings.

Bakersfield collected nine hits but could not push a run across. Maxim Fullerton went 3-for-4, Joe Riddle added two hits, and Cade Fujii doubled.

The Pacifics pitching staff held Bakersfield scoreless despite the Train Robbers leaving nine runners on base.







Pecos League Stories from June 12, 2026

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