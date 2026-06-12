Saguaros Top Grand Junction 9-1

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







Tucson Saguaros defeat Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 9-1

The Tucson Saguaros defeated the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 9-1 on June 11, 2026.

Tucson broke through in the third inning with two runs, then added two more in the fourth to take control of the game.

Grand Junction scored its lone run in the fourth when Nicholas Sall drove in Michael Doerr.

The Saguaros continued to pull away, scoring in the fifth, adding three runs in the sixth, and one more in the seventh.

Sloan Laird led Tucson's offense, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBIs, a walk, and a stolen base.

Connor Kiefer added two hits and two RBIs, while Gavy Perez-Torres and Hal Perez each had two hits and drove in a run.

Xavior Salazar started for Tucson and allowed one run on three hits over five innings. Quintin OConner finished the game with four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

For Grand Junction, Nicholas Sall went 2-for-2 with a double and the team's only RBI.

Tucson finished with 12 hits, while Grand Junction was held to four hits and committed four errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 12, 2026

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