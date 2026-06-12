Wind Survives Blackwell Extra Innings

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Garden City Wind defeats Blackwell Flycatchers 6-5 in 10 innings

Garden City Wind rallied late and walked off the Blackwell Flycatchers 6-5 in 10 innings on June 11, 2026.

Blackwell jumped ahead in the fourth inning when Kernan Alba hit a solo home run and Angel Rodriguez followed with a two-run homer to make it 3-0.

Garden City answered in the fifth on a two-run home run by Ben Bach, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Flycatchers extended the lead to 5-2 in the seventh when Griffin Rowe hit a two-run home run, scoring Kabrel Johnson.

Garden City kept fighting back. Bach drove in another run in the seventh, then tied the game 5-5 in the ninth with his second home run of the game, a two-run shot that scored Jason Ramos.

In the bottom of the 10th, Jason Ramos reached on a fielder's choice that brought home Trent Lowe with the winning run.

Bach led Garden City with two home runs and five RBIs. Ramos added two hits, two runs, and the walk-off RBI. Trent Lowe also had two hits and scored the winning run.

For Blackwell, Griffin Rowe, Kernan Alba, and Angel Rodriguez all homered. Alba, Joseph Boone, and Kabrel Johnson each had two hits.

Garden City improved to 9-1, while Blackwell fell to 2-8.







Pecos League Stories from June 12, 2026

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