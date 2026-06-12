Fuego Top the Pecos Bills 10-3

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







The Santa Fe Fuego used a big first inning to defeat the Pecos Bills 10-3 on June 11, 2026.

Pecos opened the scoring in the top of the first when Dylan Hartmann doubled home Bilar Whittle to give the Bills a 1-0 lead.

Santa Fe answered immediately with five runs in the bottom of the first. Terrance McGowan scored on a wild pitch, Sam Freedman drove in a run on a fielder's choice, Dily Romero and Layne Sanders each drew RBI walks, and Freedman later scored on another wild pitch to make it 5-1.

The Fuego added another run in the fifth, three more in the seventh, and one in the eighth to pull away.

Terrance McGowan led Santa Fe, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and three RBIs. Layne Sanders drove in two runs, while Sam Freedman and Dily Romero each added an RBI.

For Pecos, Dylan Hartmann had a strong game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Brevin Brisack added a solo home run, and Anthony Hampton had two hits, including a double.

Santa Fe finished with nine hits and drew 10 walks in the win. Pecos had eight hits but left eight runners on base.

Jake Young worked six innings in relief for Santa Fe, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two.







Pecos League Stories from June 12, 2026

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