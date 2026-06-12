Trinidad Triggers Walk Off North Platte 80s 8-7

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers came from behind to defeat the North Platte 80s 8-7 on June 11, 2026.

North Platte jumped ahead early, scoring one run in the first, four in the third, and two more in the fourth to build a 7-3 lead.

Trinidad chipped away with two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh, one in the eighth, and completed the comeback with the winning run in the ninth inning.

Jeremiah Cabuyban powered the Triggers offense, going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Rene Mendoza added a big game for Trinidad, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Will Hudler had two doubles and an RBI.

Kelii Price went 2-for-3, scored twice, and stole four bases for the Triggers.

Tommy Ramos led North Platte, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and four RBIs.

Stephen Kent also doubled and drove in a run for the 80s.

Michael Martinez helped stabilize the game for Trinidad on the mound, allowing just one hit over five innings of relief.

Tyler Bates finished the game with a scoreless ninth inning for the Triggers.

With the win, Trinidad improved to 8-3, while North Platte fell to 4-7.







Pecos League Stories from June 12, 2026

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