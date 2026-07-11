Triggers Rally in Ninth to Edge Grand Junction, 11-10

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado - The Trinidad Triggers scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning and held off the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers for an 11-10 victory Friday night at Suplizio Field.

Trinidad carried a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Grand Junction scored two runs to tie the game. The Razorback Suckers then added three runs in the eighth inning to take a 10-7 advantage.

The Triggers answered with a decisive four-run rally in the top of the ninth, moving back in front 11-10. Isaiah Keller then worked a scoreless bottom half to secure the victory and earn his first save of the season.

Kelii Price led Trinidad by going 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Chris Viamonte added two hits and drove in three runs, while Wyatt Morgan finished with three hits and an RBI.

Brody Rasmussen also collected three hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Bryce Hayman doubled, scored once and drove in a run, while Will Hudler scored twice and finished with two RBIs. Keaton Fisher added a triple during the Triggers 17-hit performance.

Trinidad was aggressive on the bases throughout the game, stealing 11 bases. Hayman stole three, while Price, Morgan and Rasmussen each recorded two.

Grand Junction was led by Champ Garner, who went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Basiel Williams collected three hits, scored three runs and drove in one, while Ryan Rifenberg added two hits and an RBI.

Zain Zinicola homered and finished with two hits and an RBI. Aidan Bevan added two hits and two RBIs, while Jake Alwine and Michael Doerr each doubled.

Jack Haley earned the victory for Trinidad, improving to 3-0 despite allowing five runs, four earned, over two innings. Keller allowed one hit and struck out one in the ninth to earn the save.

Andrew Limbaugh started for the Triggers and allowed five runs, only one earned, on nine hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Trinidad finished with 11 runs on 17 hits and committed three errors. Grand Junction scored 10 runs on 15 hits and also committed three errors.







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