Triggers Overpower Grand Junction, 24-2

Published on July 14, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 24-2 on July 13, 2026.

Trinidad finished with 25 hits and scored in seven of its eight offensive innings. The Triggers added one run in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth before breaking the game open with seven runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh.

Kelii Price led the Trinidad offense with a five-hit performance, scoring five runs and driving in five. Brody Rasmussen collected three hits and five RBIs, while Wyatt Morgan went 4-for-7 with three runs and four RBIs. Jeremiah Cabuyban added three hits, three runs and four RBIs.

Bryce Hayman reached base four times and scored four runs for the Triggers. Brice Cagle recorded two hits, two runs and an RBI, while Peyton Medeiros helped his own cause with a hit and two RBIs.

Medeiros earned the victory after limiting Grand Junction to two runs on seven hits over seven innings. He walked one batter and threw 86 pitches. Michael Martinez worked a scoreless eighth inning before Jonathan Ramallo completed the victory.

Grand Junction scored both of its runs in the fifth inning. Basiel Williams and Caleb Menard each drove in a run. Sean Becker led the Razorback Suckers with two hits, while Zain Zinicola doubled and stole a base.

John Dooley started for Grand Junction and allowed nine runs on eight hits over 3 1/3 innings. The Razorback Suckers used five pitchers as Trinidad totaled 24 earned runs, eight walks and six stolen bases.

Final Score: Trinidad Triggers 24, Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 2

Winning Pitcher: Peyton Medeiros

Team Totals: Trinidad - 24 runs, 25 hits, 2 errors; Grand Junction - 2 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors







Pecos League Stories from July 14, 2026

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