Triggers Top Grand Junction 11-7

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers defeated the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 11-7 on July 7, 2026.

Trinidad scored three runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth, and two more in the sixth to take control of the game.

Wyatt Morgan led the Triggers with a home run, two hits, two runs, and two RBIs.

Brody Rasmussen drove in three runs for Trinidad, while Brice Cagle and Chris Viamonte each added two RBIs.

Bryce Hayman scored three runs and added two hits for the Triggers.

Grand Junction was led by Michael Doerr and Sean Becker, who each had two hits. Becker doubled and drove in a run.

Brian Pirone started for Trinidad and struck out eight over six innings, allowing four runs, two earned.

The Triggers finished with 11 runs on 11 hits, while Grand Junction scored seven runs on seven hits.







Pecos League Stories from July 8, 2026

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