Invaders Top Alpine 13-5

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders defeated the Alpine Cowboys 13-5 on July 7, 2026.

Roswell broke the game open with three runs in the third inning, six runs in the fourth inning, and three more runs in the fifth inning.

James Harris led the Invaders by going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Carson Kirby also drove in three runs, while Christopher Martinez and Josh Cunniff each added two RBIs.

Sean Moore and Christopher Martinez each had two hits, and Jorge Carrero added two hits, including a home run and a double.

Alpine finished with 11 hits, led by Zach Tallerman, who had two doubles and two RBIs. Julian Aguilera and Jayden Terres each had two hits for the Cowboys.

Noah Cantleberry earned the win for Roswell, allowing three runs over three innings while striking out four. Mason Sinner and Jacob Bosse finished the game out of the bullpen.

Final Score: Roswell Invaders 13, Alpine Cowboys 5.







Pecos League Stories from July 8, 2026

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