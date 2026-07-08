Garden City Shuts down Blackwell Bats in 13-2 Victory

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 13-2 on July 7, 2026.

Garden City broke the game open with five runs in the second inning and added five more in the seventh.

Connor Huzicka led Garden City, going 4-for-4 with four runs scored and a home run.

Layton Barry added two hits and three RBIs, while Peyton Lewis went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Adam Metivier earned the win, allowing one run on four hits over six innings.

Blackwell scored on an Angel Rodriguez solo home run in the second and a Caleb Copeland RBI single in the ninth.

Garden City finished with 13 runs on 11 hits, while Blackwell had two runs on five hits.







Pecos League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.