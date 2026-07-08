Invaders Withstand Slam, Outlast Alpine

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders defeated the Alpine Cowboys 8-5 on July 7, 2026.

Roswell jumped ahead with three runs in the first inning before Alpine answered with five runs in the third, highlighted by James Prockish's grand slam.

The Invaders responded in the fourth inning with five runs to retake the lead for good. Christopher Martinez tied the game with a two-run double, Xander Nabors added an RBI double, and Jorge Carrero powered the Roswell offense with a home run and three RBIs.

Carrero finished 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Christopher Martinez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Anthony Castaneda added two hits for Roswell.

For Alpine, Prockish drove in four runs with his home run, while Nathan Mix and Trevor Durr each had two hits.

TC Burns earned the complete-game win for Roswell, allowing five runs on eight hits over seven innings.

Final Score: Roswell Invaders 8, Alpine Cowboys 5.







Pecos League Stories from July 8, 2026

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