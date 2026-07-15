Pacifics Rally Past Dublin Leprechauns, 10-8

Published on July 15, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







DUBLIN, Calif. - The San Rafael Pacifics scored three runs in the ninth inning to rally past the Dublin Leprechauns, 10-8, on July 14, 2026.

San Rafael jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Kyle Guerra opened the scoring with an RBI double, Cal Zemaitis followed with an RBI single, and John Bicos scored on a wild pitch.

Dublin answered with six runs in the bottom of the first. Damon Hale and Gabriel Sepulveda each delivered RBI hits, DJ Aceron tied the game with an RBI single, and Juan Gonzalez capped the inning with a three-run home run to give the Leprechauns a 6-3 lead.

The Pacifics tied the game at 6-6 in the second inning. Two runs scored on a Dublin error before Gino Hutchinson added an RBI single. Hale then hit a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning, putting Dublin back in front, 8-6.

San Rafael cut the deficit to one run in the sixth when Zemaitis drove in Guerra with a groundout. The Pacifics then completed the comeback in the ninth. Keith Whitaker doubled home Hutchinson to tie the game, Jaxson Bates scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and Fred Buckson added an RBI double for the final margin.

Whitaker led San Rafael by going 3-for-5 with three runs, a walk, two doubles and an RBI. Guerra finished 2-for-4 with two runs, two doubles, two walks and an RBI. Zemaitis drove in two runs, while Hutchinson added a hit, a run and an RBI.

Hale paced Dublin with three hits, including a double and a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Gonzalez also drove in three runs with his first-inning homer. Aceron collected two hits and an RBI.

James Courshon worked eight innings for San Rafael, allowing eight runs on nine hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Chase Barsotti retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless ninth inning. Dublin starter Jacob Casson allowed seven runs, five earned, on seven hits and six walks over six innings. Tony Torres surrendered the three deciding runs in the ninth.

Final: San Rafael Pacifics 10, Dublin Leprechauns 8

Hits: San Rafael 10, Dublin 9

Errors: San Rafael 2, Dublin 3







Pecos League Stories from July 15, 2026

Pacifics Rally Past Dublin Leprechauns, 10-8 - San Rafael Pacifics

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