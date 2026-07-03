Pacifics Keep Austin Quiet in 10-1 Win

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







The San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Austin Weirdos 10-1 on July 2, 2026.

The Pacifics scored two runs in the second inning and four more in the third to take a 6-0 lead. San Rafael added two runs in the seventh on a two-run home run by Jaxson Bates and two more in the eighth inning.

Alex Valesak earned the win for San Rafael, throwing a complete game. Valesak allowed one run on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts over nine innings.

Bates led San Rafael with a home run and two RBI. Jacob Savoy doubled, scored twice, and drove in one run. Fred Buckson stole two bases, while Aki Buckson and Jorge Lopez each added a stolen base.

Austin scored its lone run in the sixth inning when David Twiddy drove in Chris Tsouras on a groundout. Austin Sargent led the Weirdos with two hits, and Michael Vivo added a double.

Manny Vargas took the loss for Austin, allowing three runs over 2.1 innings. The Weirdos committed seven errors in the game.

Final Score: San Rafael Pacifics 10, Austin Weirdos 1

Hits: Austin 5, San Rafael 4

Errors: Austin 7, San Rafael 3







Pecos League Stories from July 3, 2026

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