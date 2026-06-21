Sturgeon Stomp Austin

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







Martinez Sturgeon defeated the Austin Weirdos 21-5 on June 20, 2026.

Martinez jumped out early with five runs in the first inning and exploded for 13 runs in the second inning to take full control of the game.

The Sturgeon finished with 22 hits, while Austin scored five runs on eight hits.

Jason Hanson led Martinez with a huge game, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, and five RBIs.

Josiah Collado added three hits and four RBIs, while Kyle Norton went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Nick Thomson also homered and scored three runs for Martinez.

For Austin, Sean Tanaka went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, and two RBIs.

Chris Tsouras added three hits, including two triples, and Jake Lucas also homered for the Weirdos.

Martinez used a big offensive night and steady pitching from several arms to close out the 21-5 victory.







Pecos League Stories from June 21, 2026

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