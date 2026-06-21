Wind Blows out Trinidad Triggers 14-5

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Garden City Wind defeated the Trinidad Triggers 14-5 on June 20, 2026.

Trinidad jumped out early with two runs in the first inning and two more in the third, but Garden City's offense took over late.

The Wind scored one run in the fourth, three in the fifth, one in the sixth, three in the eighth and six more in the ninth to pull away.

Darius Freeman led Garden City by going 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs.

Peyton Lewis also homered and finished 2-for-6 with three RBIs, while Ben Bach added a home run, two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Jordan Williams and Mason DeVerna each doubled for the Wind, who finished with 14 runs on 14 hits.

For Trinidad, Chris Viamonte drove in two runs, while Keaton Fisher had two hits and Bryce Hayman scored twice.

Garden City's pitching staff held Trinidad to six hits and struck out 11 batters in the win.







Pecos League Stories from June 21, 2026

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