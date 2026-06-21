Razorback Suckers Hold on to Top Pecos

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Pecos Bills 10-7 on June 20, 2026.

Grand Junction jumped out quickly with three runs in the first inning, then added two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to build a strong lead.

Nicholas Sall powered the Razorback Suckers offense, hitting two home runs and driving in three runs while scoring three times.

Michael Doerr doubled and drove in a run, Brandon Zanni doubled and added an RBI, and Basiel Williams tripled and scored for Grand Junction.

Lucas Smith earned the win for Grand Junction, allowing two runs over 5.1 innings while striking out five. Cole Bumbales recorded the final out for the save.

Pecos made a late push with five runs in the ninth inning, collecting 17 hits in the game, but Grand Junction held on for the win.

Juan Avila led the Bills with three hits and two RBIs, while Selvin Anderson went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI. Derrick Cancel also doubled and drove in two runs.

Grand Junction improved to 11-9, while Pecos fell to 9-13.







Pecos League Stories from June 21, 2026

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