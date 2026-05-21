Martinez Blasts Austin 22-1

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon erupted for 22 runs on 22 hits in a dominant 22-1 victory over the Austin Weirdos on May 20, 2026, at Waterfront Park.

Martinez wasted no time taking control of the game, exploding for eight runs in the first inning and never looking back. The Sturgeon added three more runs in the second, two in the third, and three in the fourth to build a commanding early lead.

Logan Reese powered the Martinez offense with a monster performance, going 4-for-7 with five RBIs and four runs scored. Andrew Curran added three hits and scored four runs, while Michael Pavelchak contributed two hits, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Josh Hardamon also drove in three runs for the Sturgeon attack.

Shaniel Rivera helped his own cause on the mound and at the plate for Martinez. Rivera collected two hits and three RBIs offensively while tossing four shutout innings with four strikeouts to earn the win.

Austin managed just four hits in the game, with Alex Lopez leading the Weirdos offense by going 2- for-3 with the club's lone RBI. Cono Casale and Danelle Daniels each added doubles for Austin.

The Weirdos scored their only run in the sixth inning when Lopez drove home Casale. Austin also struggled defensively, committing five errors during the game.

Austin Sargent took the loss for the Weirdos after allowing nine runs in the opening inning. Martinez pitching combined for 10 strikeouts while limiting Austin to one run over nine innings.







Pecos League Stories from May 21, 2026

Martinez Blasts Austin 22-1 - Martinez Sturgeon

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