Sturgeon Go 10 to Walk off San Rafael

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon defeated the San Rafael Pacifics 12-11 in 10 innings on July 8, 2026 in Martinez, California.

Martinez rallied from a 10-7 deficit in the ninth inning and won the game in the bottom of the 10th. Jesus Moreno delivered the walk-off single to left field, driving in Caughlin Shults and Michael Pavelchak to give the Sturgeon the 12-11 win.

Moreno led Martinez by going 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Josiah Collado drove in three runs, while Jacob Connery added a double and two RBIs. Michael Pavelchak went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and scored the winning run.

San Rafael was led by John Bicos, who hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Keith Whitaker went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Fred Buckson added two hits and an RBI.

Justin McFadden earned the win for Martinez. Jorge Lopez took the loss for San Rafael.

Martinez finished with 12 runs on 11 hits and one error. San Rafael finished with 11 runs on 12 hits and two errors.







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