Sturgeon Hold Off Bakersfield, 12-11

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







MARTINEZ, California - The Martinez Sturgeon survived a late comeback by the Bakersfield Train Robbers and earned a 12-11 victory on July 11, 2026.

Bakersfield opened the game with four runs in the top of the first inning, but Martinez immediately answered with eight runs in the bottom half. The Sturgeon added three more runs in the third inning to build an 11-6 advantage.

The Train Robbers continued to battle, scoring once in the fifth, three times in the seventh and once in the eighth. Bakersfield pulled within one run, but Martinez kept the visitors scoreless in the ninth to secure the win.

Andrew Curran led the Martinez offense by going 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Michael Pavelchak also collected three hits and drove in two runs. Nick Thomson finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Jacob Connery homered and drove in a run.

Austin Watson helped his own cause with an RBI double and two RBIs. Kyle Norton added two hits, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base as Martinez finished with 16 hits.

Dylan Heil powered the Bakersfield offense by going 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases. Cade Fujii recorded three hits and two RBIs, while Maxim Fullerton doubled and drove in three runs. Zach Beatty added two hits and scored twice.

Bakersfield finished with 11 runs on 12 hits and did not commit an error. Martinez scored 12 runs on 16 hits despite committing three errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 12, 2026

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