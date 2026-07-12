Fuego Rally Past Alpine, 19-12

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







SANTA FE, New Mexico - The Santa Fe Fuego erased an early seven-run deficit and erupted for 10 runs in the fourth inning to defeat the Alpine Cowboys, 19-12, on July 11, 2026.

Alpine jumped ahead with four runs in the first inning and five more in the second, building a 9-2 advantage. Santa Fe began its comeback with two runs in the third before sending 15 batters to the plate during a 10-run fourth inning that gave the Fuego a 14-9 lead.

The Cowboys scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh, but Santa Fe answered with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to secure the victory. The game ended after eight innings with the Fuego collecting 19 runs on 22 hits.

Rickey Rivas paced Santa Fe by going 4-for-5 and scoring five runs. Alex Elliott finished 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored. Nick Tarantino also drove in five runs, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored.

Connor Hickey homered, scored four times and drove in three runs. Garrett Esposito added three hits, including a double, with two runs and three RBIs. Terrance McGowan collected three hits, while Quinton Copeland and Dily Romero each recorded two hits and an RBI.

Alpine hit five home runs in the loss. James Prockish went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBIs. Michael Prisco also homered twice and finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Sal Diaz added a home run, a double, two hits and two runs, while Marco Martinez drove in two runs.

Santa Fe starter Chris Macias earned the victory after pitching six innings and striking out six. Spencer Lanman and Joey Muccilli combined to record the final six outs without allowing a hit.

Santa Fe improved to 12-27, while Alpine fell to 22-19. The Fuego committed two errors, while the Cowboys committed six.







Pecos League Stories from July 12, 2026

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