Sturgeon Power Past Austin Weirdos 17-7

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon collected 18 hits and blasted four home runs in a 17-7 victory over the Austin Weirdos on July 21, 2026, at Waterfront Park.

Austin took an early lead when Sean Tanaka singled home Austin Sargent in the top of the first inning. Martinez answered in the bottom half when Jacob Connery delivered an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

Alex Lopez put the Weirdos back in front with a solo home run in the second, but the Sturgeon responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Michael Pavelchak drew a bases-loaded walk, Kyle Norton and Jacob Klinovsky added RBI hits, and Andrew Curran stole home as Martinez moved ahead 6-2.

Curran extended the lead with a solo home run in the fourth and added another solo shot in the sixth. He finished 2-for-2 with two home runs, three runs, two RBI, two walks and a stolen base.

Martinez broke the game open with seven runs in the eighth inning. Brayden Collett hit a three-run home run, Pavelchak added an RBI triple, Norton launched a two-run homer and Paul Carreno tripled home another run to make it 17-2.

Norton finished with two hits, three runs and three RBI. Pavelchak reached base four times, recording two hits, two walks and two RBI. Carreno doubled and tripled, while Jacob Klinovsky, Jacob Connery, Jesus Marrero and Andrew Curran each drove in runs.

Austin scored five times in the ninth inning. Manny Vargas and Lopez produced RBI hits before Danelle Daniels hit a two-run homer and Sargent followed with a solo home run.

Daniels finished 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. Sargent had two hits, two runs and an RBI, while Tanaka went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Lopez homered, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Lucas Climer allowed two runs, one earned, over three innings for Martinez. Shaniel Rivera followed with four scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out five. Michael Pavelchak worked the final two innings.

The Sturgeon pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed only two walks. Martinez finished with 18 hits, including three doubles, three triples and four home runs, while Austin recorded 13 hits and three home runs.







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