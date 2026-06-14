Sturgeon Crush Austin Weirdos

Published on June 14, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon powered past the Austin Weirdos 21-6 behind an 18-hit offensive attack.

Martinez scored two runs in the first inning and broke the game open with six runs in the second. The Sturgeon added four runs in the fifth, five in the sixth, two in the seventh, and two more in the eighth.

Nick Thomson led Martinez with five RBIs, while Andrew Curran drove in four runs. DAndre Gaines homered and finished with three RBIs, and Michael Pavelchak added two hits and two RBIs.

Kyle Norton had a perfect day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with four runs scored and two doubles. Martinez also got home runs from Gaines, Curran, and Jacob Klinovsky.

For Austin, Danelle Daniels tripled, scored twice, and drove in a run. Sean Tanaka had two hits, while Alex Lopez, Cesar Ortega, Cono Casale, and Gabriel Corniel each drove in runs.

Final Line: Martinez 21 runs, 18 hits, 2 errors. Austin 6 runs, 5 hits, 3 errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 14, 2026

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