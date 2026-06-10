San Rafael Pacifics Down Bakersfield, 22-4

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Bakersfield Train Robbers 22-4 on June 9, 2026.

San Rafael scored early and often, putting up runs in each of the first eight innings, including six-run innings in the third and seventh.

The Pacifics finished with 22 runs on 22 hits, while holding Bakersfield to four runs on six hits.

John Bicos led San Rafael with a huge game, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs scored, and six RBIs. Alex Merchant also homered and drove in four runs, while Kyle Guerra went 4- for-5 with four runs scored, two doubles, and two RBIs.

Keith Whitaker added three hits, three runs, and an RBI, while Fred Buckson drove in two runs. David Howard helped his own cause with two doubles and two RBIs.

For Bakersfield, Macs Carrillo, Joe Starick, Christian Alamirano, and Joe Riddle each drove in a run.

David Howard earned the win for San Rafael, allowing four runs over six innings while striking out seven. Riley Houghtby threw three scoreless innings and struck out six to earn the save.

San Rafael finished with 22 runs on 22 hits and three errors. Bakersfield finished with 4 runs on 6 hits and three errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 10, 2026

San Rafael Pacifics Down Bakersfield, 22-4 - San Rafael Pacifics

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