Trinidad Triggers Defeat Alpine Cowboys 12-11 in 10 Innings to Complete Three Game Sweep

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







Trinidad Triggers defeated the Alpine Cowboys 12-11 in 10 innings on June 3, 2026.

Trinidad built an early lead with two runs in the first, one in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.

Alpine battled back with two runs in the fifth, five runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take control late.

Trinidad answered with three runs in the eighth inning to tie the game and eventually won it with a run in the bottom of the 10th.

Chris Viamonte led Trinidad with two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Wyatt Morgan went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI, while Kelii Price added two RBIs for the Triggers.

For Alpine, Baron Brack drove in five runs and had two hits, including a double.

Luke Hyzdu homered and drove in a run, while Cade Labruyere had two hits, three runs and an RBI.

Trinidad finished with 12 runs on 10 hits, while Alpine scored 11 runs on 12 hits.

Final Score: Trinidad Triggers 12, Alpine Cowboys 11.







Pecos League Stories from June 4, 2026

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