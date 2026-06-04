80s Cush Flycatchers

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







North Platte 80s defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 16-4 on June 3, 2026.

North Platte scored in six of the first seven innings and finished with 16 runs on 19 hits.

The 80s jumped out early with three runs in the first, two in the second, three in the third and four more in the fourth.

Tommy Ramos led North Platte, going 4-for-6 with three runs, two home runs, a double and five RBIs.

Carson McCurdy added three hits, three doubles and three RBIs.

Darrius Bomer homered and drove in two runs, while TJ Beninati also homered and had two RBIs.

Blackwell scored two runs in the first and two more in the sixth.

Dario Paredes led the Flycatchers with two hits, a double and two RBIs, while Caleb Marquez added an RBI.

Zach Evenson started for North Platte and allowed four runs over six innings while striking out four.

Final Score: North Platte 80s 16, Blackwell Flycatchers 4.







Pecos League Stories from June 4, 2026

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