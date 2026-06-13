Leprechauns Top the Martinez Sturgeon 11-8

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns beat the Martinez Sturgeon 11-8 on June 12, 2026.

Dublin broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning and added single runs in the sixth and seventh to hold off Martinez.

Juan Gonzalez led Dublin with two hits, two runs scored, two RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Joseph Nunn added two hits and two RBIs, while Damon Hale drove in two runs for the Leprechauns.

Martinez was powered by DAndre Gaines, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored, and five RBIs.

Jacob Klinovsky also homered and drove in two runs for the Sturgeon.

Martinez scored two runs in the ninth, but Dublin held on for the win.

Final Score: Dublin Leprechauns 11, Martinez Sturgeon 8







Pecos League Stories from June 13, 2026

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