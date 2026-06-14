Trinidad Triggers defeated the North Platte 80s, 13-10

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Triggers scored first with a run in the opening inning, but North Platte answered with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. Trinidad broke the game open in the middle innings, scoring four runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh to build a 12-3 advantage.

Bryce Hayman powered the Trinidad offense, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored, six RBIs, two home runs, and a double. Jeremiah Cabuyban added two hits and scored three runs, while Keaton Fisher scored twice and drove in a run. Brice Cagle added two RBIs for the Triggers.

North Platte mounted a late comeback, scoring two runs in the eighth and five more in the ninth, but the rally came up short. Ivan Santos led the 80s with three hits and three RBIs, while Darrius Bomer also drove in three runs. Tommy Ramos doubled twice and added an RBI.

Trinidad finished with 13 runs on 12 hits, while North Platte scored 10 runs on nine hits. The game also featured nine combined errors, with North Platte committing five and Trinidad committing four.

The Triggers used their big sixth and seventh innings to take control and held off North Platte's late push to secure the 13-10 road win.







Pecos League Stories from June 13, 2026

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