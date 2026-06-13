Bills explode late to defeat Santa Fe Fuego 33-16

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







The Pecos Bills defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 33-16 on June 12, 2026.

Santa Fe stayed in the game early and led 15-10 after six innings, but Pecos took over late and scored 21 runs in the ninth inning.

Juan Avila led the Bills, going 5-for-8 with a home run, four runs scored, and six RBIs.

Anthony Hampton went 4-for-7 with three doubles, four runs scored, five RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Derrick Cancel added four hits, four runs, and five RBIs, while Milton Perez homered and drove in four runs.

Santa Fe was led by Rickey Rivas, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, and four RBIs.

Sam Freedman also homered and drove in four runs for the Fuego.

Pecos finished with 33 runs on 25 hits, while Santa Fe scored 16 runs on 16 hits.

Final Score: Pecos Bills 33, Santa Fe Fuego 16







Pecos League Stories from June 13, 2026

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