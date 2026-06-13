Trinidad Takes Scorefest against North Platte

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







Trinidad Triggers outlast North Platte 80s 21-19

The Trinidad Triggers defeated the North Platte 80s 21-19 on June 12, 2026, in a wild offensive game at Bill Wood Field.

North Platte jumped out to an early 11-5 lead after three innings, but Trinidad stormed back with six runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to take control.

Jeremiah Cabuyban led the Triggers, going 4-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored, and seven RBIs.

Wyatt Morgan added five hits and scored three runs, while Keaton Fisher went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.

North Platte was led by Jake Boucher, who went 4-for-7, and Carson McCurdy, who finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

The 80s made a late push with five runs in the eighth and one in the ninth, but Trinidad held on for the two-run win.

Trinidad finished with 21 runs on 23 hits, while North Platte scored 19 runs on 11 hits.

Final Score: Trinidad Triggers 21, North Platte 80s 19







Pecos League Stories from June 13, 2026

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