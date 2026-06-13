Middle Innings Lift Saguaros past Grand Junction Razorback

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







The Tucson Saguaros defeated the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 14-2 on June 12, 2026.

Tucson broke the game open with three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, and seven runs in the seventh inning.

Jorge Carrero delivered the big swing for Tucson, hitting a home run and driving in four runs.

Trent Malone added a triple and three RBIs, while Gavy Perez-Torres doubled and drove in two runs.

Sloan Laird went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, one RBI, and three stolen bases.

Demitrius DiMatteo set the tone on the mound for Tucson, throwing seven scoreless innings and allowing just two hits.

Grand Junction scored its only two runs in the eighth inning, with Wyatt Cunningham and Grant Devecsery driving in runs.

Final Score: Tucson Saguaros 14, Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 2







Pecos League Stories from June 13, 2026

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