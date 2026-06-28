Invaders Holf off Pecos
Published on June 27, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Roswell Invaders News Release
Roswell Invaders defeated the Pecos Bills 12-7 on June 26, 2026.
Roswell led 2-0 after six innings before breaking the game open with 7 runs in the 7th inning and 3 more in the 8th.
Pecos scored 2 runs in the 7th, 2 runs in the 8th and 3 runs in the 9th, but the late rally came up short.
The Invaders finished with 12 runs on 7 hits, while the Bills had 7 runs on 8 hits.
Taylor Steig led Roswell by going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, 3 runs scored and 2 RBIs.
Christopher Martinez added 2 hits, 2 runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.
Ryan Torres drove in 2 runs, while Anthony Castaneda also added 2 RBIs for the Invaders.
For Pecos, Keelen Sloan went 2-for-5 with a double and 3 RBIs.
Brevin Brisack doubled and drove in 2 runs, while Derrick Cancel had 2 hits and scored twice.
Colin Sepulveda earned the win for Roswell, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits over 7 innings with 8 strikeouts.
Pecos League Stories from June 27, 2026
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