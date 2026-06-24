Train Robbers Take Showdown with San Rafael

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers beat the San Rafael Pacifics 10-4 on June 23, 2026.

Bakersfield scored first in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Cade Fujii, but San Rafael answered with three runs in the fourth inning. Alex Merchant singled in Kyle Guerra, Aki Buckson scored on a passed ball, and Payton Rios drove in Merchant to give the Pacifics a 3-1 lead.

The Train Robbers tied the game in the fourth when Maxim Fullerton hit a two-run home run to right field. San Rafael went back ahead 4-3 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Payton Rios, but Bakersfield answered in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Christian Altamirano.

Bakersfield broke the game open with six runs in the seventh inning. Fullerton doubled in a run, Dylan Heil added an RBI groundout, Altamirano singled in another run, and Brock Slikker drove in the final run of the inning.

Fullerton led Bakersfield with a home run, double, and three RBIs. Christian Altamirano added three hits and two RBIs, while Cade Fujii and Joe Riddle each had two hits.

Brock Slikker earned the win in relief for Bakersfield, throwing two scoreless innings. Richard Kiel took the loss for San Rafael.

Final Score: Bakersfield Train Robbers 10, San Rafael Pacifics 4

Hits: Bakersfield 14, San Rafael 5

Errors: San Rafael 1, Bakersfield 0







Pecos League Stories from June 24, 2026

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