Pitching Lifts Train Robbers over San Rafael 7-2

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







Bakersfield Train Robbers defeated the San Rafael Pacifics 7-2 on June 22, 2026.

San Rafael took a 2-1 lead in the second inning when Alex Merchant hit a two-run home run to left field.

Bakersfield tied the game in the fourth on Sean Connolly's RBI double, then took control with a three-run fifth inning.

Christian Altamirano delivered the big hit for the Train Robbers with a two-run double, and Dylan Heil followed with an RBI single to make it 5-2.

Bakersfield added runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.

Dylan Heil led Bakersfield with two hits, one RBI, one run scored, and four stolen bases.

Nic Mirabella earned the win in relief, striking out five over 2.2 scoreless innings, while Tristan Perry picked up the save with three scoreless innings.

Bakersfield improved to 14-12-1, while San Rafael fell to 17-8.







Pecos League Stories from June 23, 2026

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