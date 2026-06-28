Wind Take Win over North Platte

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Garden City Wind rolled to an 11-2 victory over the North Platte 80s on June 26, using a balanced offensive attack and strong pitching to improve to 17-6-1.

The 80s struck first with two runs in the opening inning, but Garden City answered immediately with two runs of its own in the bottom half. The Wind took control with three runs in the second, added another in the third, and broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning.

Garden City finished with 11 runs on 10 hits, while North Platte managed just three hits despite drawing 12 walks. The Wind pitching staff stranded numerous runners and kept the 80s scoreless after the first inning.

Darius Freeman led the Garden City offense by going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Rob Morosetti also drove in three runs while scoring twice and stealing two bases. Peyton Lewis collected two hits, including a double, and added two RBIs, while Jaxon Hamada helped his own cause with two hits and a run scored.

Jaxon Hamada earned the win after allowing two runs over four innings while striking out five. Max Ramirez, Gavin Peterson, Nico ODonnell, and Dylan Cheeley combined to shut out North Platte over the final five innings.

North Plattes offense was limited to singles by Cole Smith and Gustavo Rivera Suarez, along with a double from Stephen Kent. Brandan Gutierrez drove in the 80s lone RBI, but the visitors left 13 runners on base and were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

Cole Smith took the loss for North Platte after allowing 11 earned runs over 4.2 innings as Garden Citys offense continued its strong season with another double-digit scoring performance.







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