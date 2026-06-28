Cowboys Beat Tucson 16-5
Published on June 27, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Alpine Cowboys News Release
Alpine Cowboys defeated the Tucson Saguaros 16-5 on June 26, 2026.
Tucson took an early lead with single runs in the 1st and 2nd innings, but Alpine answered with 2 runs in the 4th and exploded for 6 runs in the 6th inning.
The Cowboys added 1 run in the 7th, 5 runs in the 8th and 2 more in the 9th to pull away.
Alpine finished with 16 runs on 14 hits and 1 error, while Tucson had 5 runs on 8 hits and 3 errors.
Cade Labruyere led Alpine, going 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs and a stolen base.
Nathan Mix added 2 hits, 3 runs scored and 2 RBIs, while Michael Prisco drove in 3 runs.
Julian Aguilera went 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs for the Cowboys.
For Tucson, Jontae Hennesy went 2-for-5 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs.
Diego Zuniga and Angel Faras each drove in a run for the Saguaros.
Alpine's bullpen held Tucson scoreless over the final 5 innings to secure the win.
Pecos League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Invaders Holf off Pecos - Roswell Invaders
- Wind Take Win over North Platte - Garden City Wind
- Cowboys Beat Tucson 16-5 - Alpine Cowboys
- Triggers Edge Blackwell 8-7 - Trinidad Triggers
- Razorback Suckers Take Scorefest over Santa Fe - Pecos
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