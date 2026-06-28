Razorback Suckers Take Scorefest over Santa Fe
Published on June 27, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 27-14 on June 26, 2026.
Grand Junction scored 8 runs in the 3rd inning, 10 runs in the 4th inning and 5 runs in the 5th inning to take control of the game.
The Razorback Suckers finished with 27 runs on 13 hits and 1 error, while Santa Fe had 14 runs on 13 hits and no errors.
Elias Fiddler led Grand Junction, going 3-for-4 with a home run, 3 runs scored and 6 RBIs.
Wyatt Cunningham scored 5 runs and drove in 3, while Nicholas Sall added 2 hits and 4 RBIs.
Cody Hill helped his own cause with 3 RBIs and also pitched 5 innings for Grand Junction.
Santa Fe was led by Dily Romero, who homered and drove in 4 runs, and Garrett Esposito, who also homered and had 4 RBIs.
Sam Freedman went 4-for-4 for the Fuego.
Grand Junction's 19 walks helped fuel the offensive explosion.
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- Razorback Suckers Take Scorefest over Santa Fe - Pecos
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