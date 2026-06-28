Triggers Demolish Blackwell

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







Trinidad Triggers defeated the Blackwell FlyCatchers 27-3 on June 27, 2026.

Trinidad scored five runs in the first inning and added seven runs in both the third and fifth innings to take complete control of the game.

The Triggers finished with 27 runs on 27 hits. Keaton Fisher led the offense, going 5-for-5 with two home runs, four runs scored, and five RBIs.

Jeremiah Cabuyban also drove in five runs and homered, while Michael Acosta went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, and five RBIs.

Wyatt Morgan went 4-for-5 with five runs scored and two RBIs. Chris Viamonte went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, and Brice Cagle added four hits, three runs, and three RBIs.

Blackwell scored single runs in the second, fourth, and sixth innings. Shane Morrow homered and drove in one run, while Marcelo Merced and Masafusa Kanroji each added an RBI.

Peyton Medeiros worked 4.1 innings for Trinidad, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out six. Aidan Cardenas and Stevins Spurgeon also pitched for the Triggers.

Trinidad finished with 27 runs on 27 hits and two errors. Blackwell finished with three runs on three hits and no errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2026

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