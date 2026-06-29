Triggers Quiet Tucson 13-3

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers defeated the Tucson Saguaros 13-3 on June 28, 2026.

Trinidad exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.

Brody Rasmussen led the Triggers offense, going 2-for-6 with a home run, a double, four RBIs, and two runs scored.

Jeremiah Cabuyban added a home run, a double, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Will Hudler also homered and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Andrew Duran earned the win for Trinidad, allowing one run on three hits over six innings while striking out six.

Tucson scored runs in the fifth, eighth, and ninth innings, highlighted by Ty Murray's solo home run.

Angel Faras, Gavy Perez-Torres, and Murray each drove in a run for the Saguaros.

Trinidad finished with 13 runs on 11 hits and no errors, while Tucson had three runs on six hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 29, 2026

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