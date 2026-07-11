Wind Roll Past North Platte 80s, 17-8

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







NORTH PLATTE, Nebraska - The Garden City Wind collected 18 hits and scored in seven different innings to defeat the North Platte 80s 17-8 on Friday night.

Garden City took control immediately, scoring two runs in the first inning, one in the second and four in the third to build a 7-0 advantage. The Wind added four more runs in the fifth and entered the bottom of the seventh with a commanding 15-1 lead.

North Platte battled back with a six-run seventh inning and added another run in the eighth, but Garden Citys early offensive production proved too much to overcome. The Wind completed the scoring with two runs in the top of the ninth.

Connor Huzicka led the Garden City offense by going 3-for-5 with two triples, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Kaden Kirshenbaum also collected three hits, including a home run, scored three times and drove in three runs.

Ben Bach finished with two hits, two runs and three RBIs, while Trent Lowe added two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Aidan Grabowski recorded two hits, scored twice, drove in two runs and stole two bases.

Dom Enbody and Leyton Barry each contributed two hits and scored multiple runs. Mason DeVerna added a hit and an RBI as every Garden City starter reached base at least once.

DeVerna also gave the Wind six strong innings on the mound, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight. Jeff Whitter, Tyler Bare and Max Ramirez completed the game out of the Garden City bullpen.

North Platte's offense was led by Sean Bennett, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Darrius Bomer added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Kyle Jenson drove in two runs, while Ivan Santos, Carson McCurdy and Gustavo Rivera Suarez each added an RBI.

Cole Smith started for North Platte and allowed seven runs on three hits and six walks over three innings. Nicholas Neighbours and Garrett Flaagan also worked out of the 80s bullpen.

Garden City finished with 17 runs on 18 hits and committed two errors. North Platte scored eight runs on eight hits and also committed two errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 11, 2026

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