Flycatchers Defeat Trinidad Triggers, 7-3

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







The Blackwell Flycatchers scored five runs over the first two innings and never surrendered the lead in a 7-3 victory over the Trinidad Triggers on July 16, 2026.

Blackwell jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning when Hunter Daymond launched a two-run home run to left field. Kabrel Johnson followed with a solo homer to center, giving the Flycatchers an early 3-0 advantage.

After Trinidad scored once in the second, the Flycatchers answered with two more runs to extend their lead to 5-1. Blackwell added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Triggers scored twice in the top of the sixth on a two-run home run by Brody Rasmussen, but the Blackwell pitching staff shut them out over the final three innings.

Daymond finished 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Johnson also collected three hits, homered, scored twice and drove in two runs. Shane Morrow recorded a hit, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Samuel Mendez earned the victory after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out nine and walked three. Thomas Millet and Isidro Jimenez combined for three scoreless innings of relief, with the Flycatchers recording 13 strikeouts overall.

Wyatt Morgan and Will Hudler led Trinidad with three hits apiece. Rasmussen drove in both of the Triggers' earned runs with his sixth-inning homer.

Blackwell finished with seven runs on nine hits and played error-free defense. Trinidad recorded three runs on eight hits and committed one error.







Pecos League Stories from July 17, 2026

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