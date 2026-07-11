The Martinez Sturgeon Top the San Rafael Pacifics, 17-5

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







SAN RAFAEL, California - The Martinez Sturgeon used two enormous innings to defeat the San Rafael Pacifics 17-5 on Friday night at Albert Park.

San Rafael opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Martinez quickly took control by sending seven runs across the plate in the top of the second. The Sturgeon later put the game away with a nine-run seventh inning, turning an 8-4 advantage into a commanding 17-4 lead.

Jesus Marrero led the Martinez offense by going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and five RBIs. Andrew Curran added two hits, including a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice. Josiah Collado also homered and finished with two RBIs, while Jacob Connery collected three hits and scored three runs.

Kyle Norton drove in two runs for Martinez, and Kyler Hickman added an RBI double. The Sturgeon finished with 13 hits and drew seven walks while also creating pressure on the bases. Michael Pavelchak and Nick Thomson each stole three bases.

Kyle Guerra led San Rafael with a double and an RBI. Cal Zemaitis had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run, while Jacob Savoy recorded two hits and scored once. Jorge Lopez and Alex Valesak also drove in runs for the Pacifics.

Danny Sullivan earned the victory for Martinez, improving to 5-1 after allowing four runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked four. Matthew Walsh pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, and Shaniel Rivera completed the game by allowing one run over two innings.

Jake Tirk took the loss for San Rafael after surrendering seven runs on seven hits in four innings. The Pacifics used four pitchers and allowed 17 runs, 16 of them earned.

Martinez finished with 17 runs on 13 hits and committed three errors. San Rafael scored five runs on eight hits and committed one error.







Pecos League Stories from July 11, 2026

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