Pacifics Defeat Martinez Sturgeon 8-2

Published on July 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The San Rafael Pacifics collected 19 hits and scored five runs over their final two offensive innings to pull away from the Martinez Sturgeon for an 8-2 victory on July 18, 2026.

San Rafael opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the second inning and added another in the fourth. Martinez answered with its only two runs in the top of the fourth, with Michael Pavelchak driving in both runs to briefly tie the game.

The Pacifics moved back in front with a run in the fifth inning before breaking the game open with three runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Payton Rios led the San Rafael offense by going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Gino Hutchinson added two hits and two RBIs, while Alex Merchant delivered a two-run double.

Cal Zemaitis finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice. Aki Buckson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and a stolen base, while Keith Whitaker added three hits. Fred Buckson collected two hits and scored a run.

Martinez was led by Josh Hardamon, who went 3-for-4. Pavelchak finished with two hits, two walks and both Sturgeon RBIs. Jacob Connery and Kyler Hickman also recorded hits for Martinez.

Alex Valesak earned the victory for San Rafael, pitching two scoreless innings and allowing two hits with one strikeout. Jake Dent started and allowed two runs on five hits over four innings. Syler Pillsbury, Nick Pazos and Chase Barsotti combined to keep Martinez scoreless over the final three innings.

Austin Watson took the loss for Martinez after allowing two runs on seven hits over three innings. The Sturgeon pitching staff allowed 19 hits and four walks in eight innings.

San Rafael finished with 19 hits and one error, while Martinez recorded seven hits and played error- free defense.

Final Score: San Rafael Pacifics 8, Martinez Sturgeon 2.







Pecos League Stories from July 19, 2026

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